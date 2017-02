/ Front page / News

Update: 2:32PM POLICE internal investigations into the alleged strip search of a couple in Labasa has not been completed.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the team are still investigating the matter with information received so far.

She said it is not clear when investigations would be completed.

The couple, Rajeeta Devi and Arendra Kumar, claimed they were allegedly stripped by police during a market raid on January 21.

However, police has denied the allegation.