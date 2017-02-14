New dormitory for Namosi school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage & Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy with the permanent secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry and the students of Wainimakutu Village School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:07PM A NEW chapter for Wainimakutu Village School was opened yesterday after the opening of the school?s newly built dormitory.

Located in the interior of Namosi highlands the school attracts a total of 84 students from the surrounding districts of Nakurukuruvakatini, Naleya, Wainimala and a few from as far as Navatusila and Magodro.

The construction of the dormitory which cost $40,000 was funded by Ministry of Education.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy in officiating at the opening reminded the community members of the Governments' continued support and commitment towards the development of the education sector.

"I assure you that even though you may be far from us, here in the interior, but you are not out of our mind. We want every child to go to school. The Government will pick up all expenses so that the children continue to study and have a brighter future," Dr Reddy said.

The Ministry has also assisted Wainimakutu Secondary School in the construction of a new Home Economics building and staff quarters.

This is a milestone achievement for both the schools that will ensure maximum education benefits for the people of Namosi.