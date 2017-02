/ Front page / News

Update: 1:49PM BUS services in the country were affected by the adverse weather conditions that affected the country during the past few weeks.

Fiji Buses Operators Association national president Parmod Chand said deteriorating road conditions had affected bus services during the past few weeks.

"As authorities begin to open up roads that were closed due to the adverse weather condition our association members have been restoring their services in affected areas," he said.