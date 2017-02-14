Tuvurara residents benefit from road upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways crew upgrades Tuvurara Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:42PM CLOSE to 200 families living along Tuvurara road in Savusavu will benefit from the road upgrade done by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority maintenance program to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.

Tuvurara resident and fisherman, Faizal Khan, said he is relieved and happy on how the road he uses daily to convey fish to the Savusavu market is being upgraded.

"As a fisherman it became hard for me to take produce to the Savusavu market, because on rainy days the road got flooded and really muddy. It also got made it really hard for students to get to school.

"I thank the team from Fulton Hogan Hiways for seeing the importance of this road for our children and fishermen," Mr Khan said.

To ease future flooding incidents the FHH work crew on site is improving the road's drainage and also installing culverts and constructing headwalls on residents' driveways.

FHH Savusavu depot supervisor, Solomone Nabete, is adamant that the upgrade will alleviate any traveling distress previously brought on by loose gravel, potholes, and overall dusty and bumpy rides on Tuvurara Road.

FHH is currently grading one kilometre of the thoroughfare, to be followed by resheeting gravel on the graded surface.