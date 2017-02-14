Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

"I just love him"

NANISE LOANAKADAVU
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 11:05AM THOSE are the only words Marie Fall could say as she spoke of her love, Ben Daveta a research officer and constituency officer at the Office of the Opposition at Parliament.

The former Vodafone Hibiscus Queen did not mince her words, in fact she looked straight into Mr Daveta's eyes as she was being interviewed.

The lovebirds met through Olivia Vakaosooso who was Marie's room mate during the Hibiscus Festival in 2015.

Olivia and Mr Daveta were best friends from high school at Swami Vivekanand College.

But the duo did not date until Marie made the first move when she was invited to Olivia and Mr Daveta's school reunion.

"Well he did not say a word until I asked him out, strength of a woman,  she said laughingly.

For Ben, he said their relationship was chemistry.

He said they seemed to just connect because they both had some things in common.

Ms Fall being a former headgirl from Nasinu Secondary School and Mr Daveta a former head boy of SVC.

"She's humble, down to earth and very caring, a total opposite of what I assumed of a former Hibiscus queen," he said with a smile.

For them, today's Valentine's Day is not about expensive gifts, it's about recognising and appreciating their love for each other.

"It's a special day for couples to reflect back on their journey and the love that they share for each other," Ms Fall shared.

"This will be our first time Valentine's Day and we are quite excited."

Asked what kept them together, Mr Daveta quickly replied: "Our loyalty and trust!"








