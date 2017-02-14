Flood fails to halt travels

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image In the past two months alone we have experienced several floods in this area and people have been strong and have sought alternative methods to transport goods.A small child plays in the flood waters along Sabeto road in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

VILLAGERS in the Ra highlands have had to be creative in the past week with their travel plans because of damaged crossings across the region.

Nalaba District representative Vereti Lovo said some were forced to travel on bamboo rafts from Burelevu, while others resorted to horseback ride to the main roadways.

"It's amazing how most have had to adapt to changes in recent times," he said.

"In the past two months alone we have experienced several floods in this area and people have been strong and have sought alternative methods to transport goods. What else can we do.

"But it's disappointing that no permanent solution has been sought for this issue especially when a life was allegedly lost because the ill woman could not be taken to the hospital due to damaged crossings."

He added most parents have opted not to send their children to school fearing for their safety.

In Lau settlement, Ra, resident Peni Tabualoto said they faced similar circumstances.

"There are around 13 primary school children who attend Nalawa Central Primary School and they haven't attended school because of the damaged crossings and the weather," he said.

"We can't put our children in danger and hope there can be a permanent solution to this."

The Fiji Roads Authority issued a statement on Thursday that there were a number of Irish crossings in the Western Division that remained underwater and that contractors would carry out reinstatement works once water levels receded.