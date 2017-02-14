Fiji Time: 10:03 PM on Tuesday 14 February

FTA warns against beating students

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

THE Fijian Teachers Association is questioning the whereabouts of teachers on the night new students enrolled into Queen Victoria School were assaulted by prefects, senior boys and a teacher at the school.

Association president Gauna Halofaki said it was a serious case and the question that should be asked was who gave the senior boys and the prefects the authority to "discipline" students.

"FTA does not condone that kind of behaviour and we will always support the law. If the teacher involved is found to have done so, we will not support him in anyway, we will only support those who abide by the laws and follow the rules," Mr Halofaki said.

"Whoever gave the approval for prefects and senior boys to carry out disciplinary measures as such should be held accountable."

Mr Halofaki said times had changed.

"During my days in school, it was the prefects who used to punish us. They would punch us and beat us and we considered that as normal, but now teachers and students should know it is not normal," he said.

Mr Halofaki said the fact that prefects and senior boys were tasked to discipline students was a concern and should be stopped.








