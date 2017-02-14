Love and law

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new lawyers wife Susana and husband Christopher Kausea pose for a picture after both were addmitted to the bar at Holiday Inn yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THIS Valentine's Day will be one to remember for the Kausea couple from Tuvalu.

Christopher and Susana Kausea received the best Valentine's Day gift last week after they were both admitted to the Bar before Chief Justice Anthony Gates at the Holiday Inn in Suva last week.

Three days to Valentine's Day, Ms Kausea said they could not have celebrated it any other way.

The two were among the 25 law graduates from the University of the South Pacific (USP) who were admitted to the Bar.

The couple met at USP's Emalus campus in Vanuatu five years ago when they took their first step towards achieving their childhood dreams of becoming lawyers.

"I feel very happy and extremely proud that I am able to get admitted together with my husband. It's very rare to get admitted with your partner," Mrs Kausea said.

"We started off as best buddies at law school. It didn't take long for us to make up.

"He followed me here because I took the lead and I did my Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice here and we got married a year after that, and here we are.

"This will definitely be a highlight of our Valentine's Day celebration. It is also different because this is the first time we have achieved something together professionally," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ali sisters were also on cloud nine.

Not only do Manisha and Alisha Ali share the same birthdays, the two were also admitted to the Bar at the same time last week.

"It is a very proud moment for me to be admitted to the bar and sharing this moment with my sister. The last five years wasn't easy but we studied really hard to be here," Ms Manisha said.

The two dedicated their achievements to their family especially their parents.