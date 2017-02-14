Fiji Time: 10:03 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Stripped of duties

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A METHODIST church minister in Tavua who led prayer campaigns that Rosi Kei Viti was part of, has been stripped of his clergy duties.

Rosi Kei Viti was a teenage girl from Ra whose claims of supernatural powers caused a national frenzy on social media platforms.

Her family claimed she was taken in by the minister when he visited Ra a few years ago.

In a statement, Methodist Church president Dr Tevita Nawadra Banivanua said on January 27, 2017, the church found Reverend Ropoama Nabiri in serious breaches of the regulations governing church ministers.

"After prayerful consideration, the standing committee resolved to terminate Mr Nabiri's appointment and withdraw his recognition as Minister of the Word, Sacrament and Pastoral Care and Conduct of the Methodist Church in Fiji," he said.

"This was relayed to Mr Nabiri by the divisional superintendent of Tavua and the senior circuit steward of the Nadrau Circuit by a delegation from the Mthodist Church in Fiji Secretariat, led by the deputy general secretary, Reverend Ili Vunisiwai.

"Mr Nabiri's status is now as a member under pastoral care. "

He said the specific charges related to Mr Nabiri were confidential.

"However, I would like to point out that prior to ordination, Methodist ministers must express belief in the doctrines of the church, knowledge and acceptance of its discipline. The probationer shall promise to retire quietly from the ministry if during future service as a minister, personal views of doctrine or discipline change."

Mr Banivanua also explained if Mr Nabiri wished to be reinstated, he could make an attempt after a period of five years.

"According to the Regulations for Ministers of the Word, Sacrament and Pastoral Care and Conduct of the Methodist Church in Fiji, if a former member whose recognition as a minister has been withdrawn and has desires to be reinstated as a minister, he or she may after five years apply for reinstatement through the Leaders Meeting, Quarterly Meeting, Annual Divisional Meeting and conference.

"If accepted, he or she is reinstated and can be given an appointment."








