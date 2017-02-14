Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Binge drinking effects on the liver

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

THE Health Ministry has once again reiterated its call to every young Fijian to learn facts about binge drinking and make responsible choices for their health.

National adviser for non-communicable diseases Dr Isimeli Tukana made the comment as the ministry remains concerned at Fijians involved in binge drinking.

Binge drinking is when one consumes excessive alcohol in a short period of time.

This is considered as one of the contributing factors in the fight against NCDs which is responsible for 80 per cent of all Fijian deaths annually.

Dr Tukana said it was important for everyone to know the alcoholic content of alcohol and the limits to its consumption.

An example, he says, is a bottle of beer contains 10 milligrams of alcohol which can be cleared by a normal human liver every two hours.

"In Fiji, after three hours they would have finished three cartons. People need to first see how much alcohol is in a particular drink.

"You finish one carton in three hours that means your liver will not be able to tolerate it because you are overloading it. This is why people who drink a lot of alcohol get liver cancer," he said.








