Walk out a sweat

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

DOING brisk walks three times a week is important in keeping your body healthy and fit, says the medical registrar at the Internal Medicine Department of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Dr Praneel Krishna said many people only came to know of the intensity of diseases they suffer when being admitted into hospitals.

This, he said, should not be the case as there were simple steps in life which people could take to keep them healthy and fit.

The Internal Medicine Department looks after adult sicknesses such as non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases and other medical complications suffered by the adult population over the age of 40 years.

"We want every individual to at least walk three times a week for 30 minutes. These are brisk walks where you are sweating," Dr Krishna said.

"We see patients in the clinics and they say they do home chores and they say that that is work because they sweat. We would like to encourage all people and wives who say they are working by just doing house chores to walk and do some jogging, swimming and gardening or any activities that will increase their heart rates, or activities that will get them tired and sweating a bit."

He said people should also do a lot of gardening and eat more homegrown foods.

"Fijians need to be conscious of what they eat, so basically we are asking for more non-saturated foods, healthy foods, grown foods with more vegetables and less on the saturated carbohydrates with salt and sugars that you see in the market."

Lack of access to information by the public, he said, also placed a greater risk on people getting sickly compared with those in developed countries.

"Here we are more worried about family, work and not about our lives. Basically it's the lack of knowledge in terms of the importance of life," Dr Krishna added.








