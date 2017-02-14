Cash bust at airport

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) arrested an Asian national at Nausori Airport last week for currency smuggling.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the success of the joint partnership between the two institutions continued to be felt on the criminal landscape.

The 42-year-old woman arrived from Vanuatu into Fiji last Wednesday afternoon with $35,000 worth of undeclared currencies in her luggage.

A statement from the two institutions revealed that Customs officers at the airport felt suspicious and upon examination of the woman's baggage, recovered various currencies.

The currencies found were US dollars, Fijian dollars, Chinese yuan, Hong Kong dollars, Solomon islands dollar and Vanuatu vatu.

"When we are able to stop any form of criminal activity from entering our borders, it is always an added bonus because we are not only able to prevent an offence from taking place, but protect our innocent people from becoming victims," said Brig-Gen Qiliho.

Meanwhile, FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Dass said the incident was only one of the many offences of the same nature that had been caught.

"A number of people have also been fined and incarcerated for currency smuggling in the past few months," Mr Dass said.

"We have well trained and qualified Customs officers at the port of entries who are clamping down hard on currency smuggling."

Any person leaving or arriving into the country with more than $10,000 should declare it to FRCA or face a fine of up to $60,000 or an imprisonment term of up to 10 years under the Financial Transactions Reporting Act 2004.