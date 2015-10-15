Co-accused reveals moments leading to alleged attack

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mathew Gunua exiting the Suva High Court on Monday, February 13, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE co-accused in a murder case told the court yesterday he was not aware of the planned attack that led to the death of five people.

Papua New Guinean national Mathew Gunua took the witness stand for the defence during the trial of taxidriver Binesh Prasad in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Gunua is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo for five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson, one count of damaging property and one count of aiding and abetting.

The alleged offence took place on October 15, 2015.

In his evidence yesterday, Mr Gunua told the court that prior to the night of the alleged incident, he travelled to Nadi with Mr Prasad to pick a friend arriving from New Zealand. It was when they reached Nadi that Mr Prasad informed him his friend had postponed his trip.

He claimed that at about 10.30am on the date of the offence, the two left Nadi via the Kings Rd.

Mr Gunua said when they reached Tavua Town, Mr Prasad alledgedly informed him of his intentions and that he wanted to buy gloves, a knife and a knife file. He told the court Mr Prasad gave him $50 to buy the materials from a hardware shop in Tavua

Upon reaching Rakiraki, Mr Gunua claimed Mr Prasad again gave him $20 to buy three 20-litre containers.

The two then made their third stop at Rakiraki Town. Mr Gunua said he went to the public convenience and when he returned, he claimed he could smell fuel inside the car. He told the court they stopped again at a supermarket in Nakasi to buy alcohol.

Mr Gunua said they continued on towards Suva until Mr Prasad alledgedly headed towards Navosai in Narere where they consumed alcohol in the car near the place of the alleged incident.

Mr Gunua told the court as they drank alcohol, Mr Prasad received numerous phone calls.

He said Mr Prasad seemed frustrated and angry after receiving the calls and was swearing at the person on the phone. Mr Gunua said he later found out that Mr Prasad was speaking to his wife.

After consuming a few cans of alcohol, Mr Gunua said he asked Mr Prasad to give his fare so he could go home.

He claimed Prasad however drove the car to the driveway to his wife's house where he then told Mr Gunua to take the materials to the porch.

Mr Gunua told the court he resisted at first, but later took the items before heading to the Makoi bus stop to catch a taxi home. He said after fearing possible trouble, he allegedly hid the knife in a flower garden.

He claimed that while walking up to the Makoi bus stop, he saw a car driven by Mr Prasad stop in front of him. Mr Gunua said Mr Prasad told him to get into the car but refused and told him he would find his way home.

He said he had known Mr Prasad since 2010. He was their family taxidriver after they arrived into Fiji.