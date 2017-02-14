Disaster training for padres

/ Front page / News

THERE is a need to educate and empower church leaders on disaster recovery chaplaincy, says Fiji Council of Churches president Tevita Banivanua.

He made the comments yesterday as a group from the UnitingWorld Church in Australia and the Fiji Council of Churches conducted training on community recovery and peer support following natural disasters for church leaders from different denominations.

Mr Banivanua said the training was timely because many people in Fiji were still trying to recover from the devastation left behind by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"As we address damage of such a disaster, we also need to attend to the emotional trauma," he said.

"Such experiences can have long-reaching consequences over the years for people.

"This is an important part of the holistic assistance that we seek to provide our church partners recovering from natural disaster."

UnitingWorld's national disaster recovery officer Dr Stephen Robinson said the training aimed to educate leaders on methods of response after a disaster.

"The training is structured so that it goes very clearly with the Government welfare responses," Dr Robinson said.

The workshop at the Pacific Theological College in Suva ends on Friday.