Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disaster training for padres

Litia Cava
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

THERE is a need to educate and empower church leaders on disaster recovery chaplaincy, says Fiji Council of Churches president Tevita Banivanua.

He made the comments yesterday as a group from the UnitingWorld Church in Australia and the Fiji Council of Churches conducted training on community recovery and peer support following natural disasters for church leaders from different denominations.

Mr Banivanua said the training was timely because many people in Fiji were still trying to recover from the devastation left behind by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"As we address damage of such a disaster, we also need to attend to the emotional trauma," he said.

"Such experiences can have long-reaching consequences over the years for people.

"This is an important part of the holistic assistance that we seek to provide our church partners recovering from natural disaster."

UnitingWorld's national disaster recovery officer Dr Stephen Robinson said the training aimed to educate leaders on methods of response after a disaster.

"The training is structured so that it goes very clearly with the Government welfare responses," Dr Robinson said.

The workshop at the Pacific Theological College in Suva ends on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63950.6205
JPY 56.173453.1734
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.46100.4490
NZD 0.68800.6550
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. "I just love him"
  2. Four new finds
  3. Mum dies from burns
  4. A canecutter to a restaurateur
  5. Call to ban alcohol
  6. 'Stranded with a Million Dollars' set to screen
  7. Second trough approaches, alert for high rain
  8. Minister waits for family
  9. Keeping it in the family
  10. Former worker claims revenue loss at FSC

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)