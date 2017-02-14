Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Council plans more roadside market stands

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

THE Lautoka City Council is looking to build more satellite markets to address the issue of overcrowding in the Lautoka Municipal Market.

Satellite markets are commonly known as roadside stands where farmers sell directly to consumers from their homes or by the roadside.

Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said there was an increase in vendors each week and they were looking for avenues to solve the issue.

"We have some vendors that are sharing stalls and so satellite markets are what we have thought of to be able to help these vendors," he said.

Market vendor Tavenisa Kumar said there were more vendors from Tailevu and Naitasiri each week.

"These vendors feel they earn more in the Lautoka area and thus make the travel," she said.

"There's nothing wrong with that.

"It just goes to show people are willing to make the travel if they know it is going to earn them more money and Lautoka seems to be a good place to earn that."

Since the development of the accommodation centre, LCC has recorded a 30 per cent increase in vendors each week.

The council is still discussing convenient locations to build proper stands for vendors.








