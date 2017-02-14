Mum dies from burns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Raveen and Prema Wati mourns the death of their daughter who was badly burnt during the house fire on Saturday morning. Picture: REINAL CHAND

DAYS after losing their home in a fire at Velovelo, on the outskirts of Lautoka, a family is mourning the death of 20-year-old Patricia Payal Kumar who sustained 43 per cent burns from the incident.

Her father Raveen, said his two-year-old grandson was also in a serious condition.

"I've just been running around and trying to get money organised for the funeral. We saw her when she was admitted. She wasn't able to talk and her face was unrecognisable," he said.

The deceased's son, Mohammed Mousheem, is admitted in hospital with 20 per cent burns.

In an earlier interview, Mr Raveen, a construction worker, said the fire started about 2.30am last Sunday.

Police investigations into the cause of the blaze are continuing.