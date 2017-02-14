Bad weather affects farmers

/ Front page / News

A SERIES of weather anomalies is causing a financial strain on farmers in the Western Division working to normalise crop supply.

From Tropical Cyclone Winston to major flooding that occurred last year, heavy downpour in the West last week has once again dampened the spirits of farmers.

And there are fears that vegetable prices will rise again after fluctuating throughout 2016.

Tavua advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand, who looks after areas in Koro No 1, Koro No 2, Nadelei, Tokoloa and Vugalei, said they had experienced a lot of rainfall over the past few days.

"Farmers have been affected by the heavy rain and it is mostly the vegetable farmers that have been affected," he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Anand Kumar, the advisory councillor for Buabua and Lovu in Lautoka.

"The flooding affected mostly the seaside area and the access road in the area was closed off to everyone after the junctions filled with water."

The area is home to about 1000 people.

"There are damages in some farms and vegetables have been affected."

Lautoka farmer Rajesh Singh said his 12-acre farm was used for sugarcane farming and goat grazing.

"We have experienced this last year and we had a low yield in 2016," he said.

Mr Singh said if rain persisted, his cane yield this year would suffer.