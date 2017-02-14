Former worker claims revenue loss at FSC

/ Front page / News

THE Sugar Ministry is looking into claims by a former Fiji Sugar Corporation employee that sugar produced at the Lautoka mill may have been loaded on to ships for export without being properly weighed.

Permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said he was very concerned about revenue losses that may have occurred if the allegations were true.

The former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the scale had not been operational for the past five years.

He also claimed that senior management at the mill may have allegedly been involved in the unscrupulous sale of FSC assets. The former Lautoka mill worker claimed the country may have lost out on huge amounts of revenue because of failure by FSC management to fix the electronic scale located on the conveyor that transports raw sugar to ships at the Lautoka port.

"These are very serious allegations and we will look into them immediately," Mr Karan said.

"I need to get to the bottom of this issue because it involves possible revenue loss.

"And the claims made about unrecorded sale of assets suggests that the FSC does not have an up to date inventory list. This is a serious issue."

Under a directive issued by Mr Karan, a toll-free hotline and email complaints service will be established by the end of March.

Farmers, lorry operators and mill staff will be able to register complaints or make suggestions by using the free service.