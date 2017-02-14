Funds delay halts progress

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vendors at Dreketi market brave the hot son and rain int heir tin shacks as they await the new market to be fully constructed. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE office of the Commissioner North is awaiting the release of funds from Government to cater for the completion of the Dreketi market in Macuata.

Responding to concerns from women vendors at the market regarding the unhygienic and poor facilities at the market, divisional planning officer North Alipate Bolalevu said the funds would be released sometime this year.

Mr Bolalevu has urged women vendors to be patient adding that completion of the market will begin once funds were released to their office.

Earlier on vendors at the market had raised their plight on the poor condition of the market and its facilities.

Women vendors in particular shared their experiences of being forced to resort to bushes to relieve themselves as there was no proper toilet in the market area.

Meri Raseisei, 66, said despite paying a total of $4950 annually to authorities the 65 women vendors at the market continued to suffer.

Ms Raseisei said despite their hope for change, women continued to suffer and look elsewhere to access proper convenience facilities.

Another vendor, Karalaini Matare, said each woman paid $75 annually for fees to operate from the stand adding that a total of 65 women operated at the stall.

"Authorities had built kiosks which are not really helpful for us as it limits space," she said

"We want open spaces to allow easy access for our customers.

"At the moment vendors have resorted to using pieces of old corrugated iron, torn pieces of sacks and cartons to cover their stalls."