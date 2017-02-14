Committee: iTaukei child can be in VKB under maternal link

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bua district reps and traditional leaders discuss an issue at the consultation in Nabouwalu yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

ITAUKEI children born out of wedlock can be registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula under their iTaukei maternal link (iTaukei traditional records) if their fathers are not identified in the birth certificates.

This has been clarified by the village bylaws committee visiting the North for consultation of the proposed bylaw.

Committee chairman Saimoni Waibuta said iTaukei children who are born to iTaukei women with their fathers not known can be registered in the VKB.

But children of iTaukei women whose husbands are not of iTaukei ethnicity cannot be registered in the VKB.

This clarification was made after a few concerns were raised at the village bylaws consultation held in the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata where district reps questioned the legality of registering children in the VKB.

At yesterday's consultation in Nabouwalu, Mr Waibuta clarified that by law, children whose fathers are of iTaukei race can be registered in the VKB. He said children whose fathers were not of iTaukei ethnicity could not be registered in the VKB even if their iTaukei mothers attempted to do so. Electronic access to the VKB records will be made possible this week.

Mr Waibuta said those interested in seeing their VKB records could do so through the iTaukei Ministry website.

He said the electronic records would be launched this Thursday.

The iTaukei Affairs Ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua had earlier stated that electronic records meant iTaukei people did not have to travel all the way to Suva to check their VKB records.

"People can now directly access their traditional records through this softcopy that will be available this week," Mr Katonitabua said.