Exiling is not legal

EXILING of villagers is illegal, says Naipote Katonitabua, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary.

In an interview, he urged villagers to remove the exile penalty that had been included in some villages.

"It contradicts the Constitution so we are asking villages to exclude this from the village laws they established before this proposed bylaw," he said.

"Let us wait for this proposed bylaw to be confirmed and legalised and it will also include the necessary proposals and views submitted from the consultations.

"That is why we are having the consultations around the country to allow villagers to submit their views about the village bylaw."

Mr Katonitabua pleaded with village heads to use other means of disciplinary measures and not the exiling of villagers.

"There are other options that can be followed as a form of discipline but villagers cannot be exiled," he said.

"Exiling our own from villages will not help because it is our responsibility to help them become better people."

On the request of villagers for increased awareness of this proposed bylaw, Mr Katonitabua said this would be decided when the first phase is completed.

"If the villagers need our teams to visit them and have more awareness programs of this bylaw, we are prepared to do so," he said.

"We will ensure that all villagers are well informed about this bylaw because it will become a legal document."