'Stranded with a Million Dollars' set to screen

+ Enlarge this image The cast of 'Stranded with One Million Dollars' pose at the Bouma Waterfall on Taveuni during the series shoot. Picture: SUPPLIED

SHOT on the island of Taveuni, the reality television series Stranded with a Million Dollars is scheduled to premiere on the silver screen by the 21st of this month. While the show is set to premiere on American entertainment TV programs, Entertainment Tonight and Music Television, movie enthusiasts have been predicting the popularity of the show to supersede the Survivor series.

Last month, MTV announced the 10-episode series of Stranded with a Million Dollars would premiere in both TV channels on Tuesday, February 21.

"The series drops 10 adventurers on an island with nothing but the clothes on their backs and $1 million in cash," the statement said.

"Those who survive for 40 days filled with gut-wrenching journeys and demanding physical challenges will split the money as their prize.

"They can buy all of the survival supplies and creature comforts they desire, but everything is crazy expensive, all decisions to make a purchase require a group majority and the cost come out of their shared prizemoney."

MTV said the participants were free to leave the island at any point by shooting a flare gun indicating they were ready to throw in the towel and leave their pride and accumulated cash behind.

Stranded with a Million Dollars is produced by Tollbooth TV and produced by Kevin Lee and John Davis who serve as executive in charge.

Meanwhile, Fiji Film chief executive officer Dallas Foon said they had facilitated in the production of the show which was shot on Taveuni last year.

Mr Foon said the movie complemented the Survivor series.