Flotsam and jeTsam

THE extended Fiji 7s squad marched into camp yesterday for the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the HSBC World Series.

And while it was an exciting experience for the new players in the team, it was also exciting for the journos who had gathered to interview new recruits.

But while the journos knew the names of the new players, they could not recognise any. So as each new face passed to join the team they randomly called out the names of the new players.

"Paula, Tevita, Josua, Lemeki!"

This continued until they finally managed the correct name of the players.

However, there was one new face the journos couldn't place and despite repeated calls, he did not respond to any of the names.

The young man eventually walked further down the street before stopping some distance away.

They later found out that he had come to see someone at Rugby House but walked away when he heard the journos mistaking him for a player.