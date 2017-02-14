Call to ban alcohol

/ Front page / News

CONSUMPTION of alcohol excluding kava could be banned from all iTaukei villages with district reps lobbying strongly for the ban in village bylaw consultations.

At the closing of the Northern village bylaw consultation yesterday held in Nabouwalu, the province of Bua proposed the ban be included in the document.

And consultations in Cakaudrove and Macuata district reps and traditional leaders also supported clauses in the proposed bylaw that ban alcohol consumption in villages.

Proposals, however, have also been made to limit grog consumption in villages.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said similar proposals and submissions had been made by other provinces in which consultations had been held.

He said the majority of the district reps in the eight provinces visited so far, agreed that alcohol consumption should be banned from villages.

The proposed bylaw states in Part IX Clause 40 (a): Consumption of alcohol shall be prohibited within village boundaries, unless the Turaga ni Vanua consents to it.

Mr Katonitabua said there had also been submissions for the words "consent of the Turaga ni Vanua" to be deleted from the clause but a total ban be enforced instead.

He said when consultations were completed, the board would discuss the final version of the bylaw based on submissions from the 14 provinces.

"Right now we are taking in submissions and most are similar from all provinces like the removal of consent from the Turaga ni Vanua for alcohol consumption in villages," he said.

"We have now completed the North and will move to Lomaiviti and other provinces to receive the submissions and views from villagers regarding this bylaw.

"Everyone will be included and all their voices heard before this document is finalised."

Village bylaws committee chairman Saimoni Waibuta confirmed in the Northern consultations that similar submissions of alcohol ban had also been made by other provinces.

He said at the consultations that submissions had also been made to delete the "consent of the Turaga ni Vanua" from the clause that prohibits alcohol consumption.