Minister waits for family

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

THE Health Ministry is yet to meet with the family of a woman who died as a result of alleged negligence by doctors at the Nausori Health Centre.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar said a team from the ministry had already looked into the matter, however, no official complaint had been lodged to the ministry.

"Our team has carried out the investigations but unfortunately the family has not come to us yet.

"I am waiting for the family to come to us to lodge a formal complaint and we have the answers for them," Ms Akbar said.

The family of Padma Wati, 53, earlier claimed that alleged negligence by doctors at the health centre led to the death of their mother. Ms Wati, an asthmatic patient, died while waiting for an ambulance at the health centre on the morning of January 30.

The family claimed they were informed at 5am that day that an ambulance was coming to transport Ms Wati to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

However, it is understood that the ambulance did not arrive until she died at 9am on the said date.








