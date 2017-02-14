Epilepsy stigma

/ Front page / News

MORE than 8000 Fijians suffer from epilepsy.

And the Health Ministry says one of the major challenges faced is that many epilepsy sufferers do not come forward to seek medications.

This was revealed by consultant physician at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Dr Shrish Acharya during the celebrations of World Epilepsy Day in Suva yesterday.

"In Fiji, there are more than 8000 people suffering from this disease but not all of them are coming out. A lot of people are afraid of stigma or discrimination and also some families think that their child will be discriminated therefore they do not come and seek medical help," Dr Acharya said.

"Not many people come out with this sickness. They are usually scared and are ashamed of it. Epilepsy is a sickness and there are medications to control it. Children with epilepsy should be allowed to go to school.

"They should not be bullied or they should not be teased about it. Girls with epilepsy should be able to get married and have children and live a normal life."

President Jioji Konrote said the celebrations were about educating the public to help in their understanding of the condition, and more importantly to eradicate the stigma and prejudices that were all too often associated with epilepsy.

"Many of us here today will attest that, in the local village context, people can associate epilepsy with being possessed by a spirit," Mr Konrote said.

"The fact that the word epilepsy is derived from the Greek language that means 'a condition of being overcome, seized or attacked' may have contributed to this misunderstanding."

The celebration yesterday also marked the commissioning of the electroencephalogram (EEG) laboratory and the launch of Epilepsy Fiji.

International Epilepsy Day is commemorated to increase awareness on epilepsy.