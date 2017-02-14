Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Second trough approaches, alert for high rain

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

ANOTHER trough of low pressure drifting into the Fiji group from the North is expected to affect the country later today.

Fiji Meteorological Services director Ravind Kumar said a heavy rain alert was now in force for the whole of the group as the second trough of low pressure moves into the country.

"It is expected to start affecting the northern parts of the country from later tomorrow and spread to the rest of the country on Wednesday," he said in a statement.

"This means that more rain is heading our way in the week ahead which is expected to become frequent and heavy at times with squally thunderstorms."

He said the trough of low pressure that had been affecting the country would continue to affect areas in the Western Division.

"Meanwhile, the trough of low pressure associated with cloud and rain that had been affecting us over the weekend lies slow moving over the group.

"Periods of rain, heavy at times continue to affect parts of the country and the following alerts and warnings remain in force.

"A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby small islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

"A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji."

He added a strong wind warning remained in force for land areas in Northern Vanua Levu and all Fiji waters.

The FMS director also said a flood alert was also in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers in Vanua Levu.








