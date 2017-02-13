Wainimakutu gets new dorm

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:01PM A FORTY THOUSAND dollar dormitory was opened in the interior of the Namosi Highlands at the Wainimakutu Village School today.

Funded by the Ministry of Education, the dormitory will help to 84 students from the surrounding Nakurukuruvakatini, Naleya, Wainimala, Navatusila and Magodro districts.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, a parent named Merelita Tuinaimi expressed her gratitude to the government for the new building.

�Now, my Year 8 daughter, Tavenisa Nailisa won�t have to travel far as she would be boarding and will be able to make use of the resources the school has to offer,� she is reported as saying.

The same statement states school manager, Ilaitia Mice as saying the dormitory would do address issues such �distant travelling, absenteeism, school dropouts and low classroom performance.�

�Students will now have a chance to be punctual and present throughout the year and since they will be boarding in school, this will give them an opportunity to have access to extra night classes as well,� the education ministry statement said.