Ship to bring world youth

Update: 8:56PM PARTICIPATING young leaders from 11 different countries from around the world will showcase and promote their culture to fellow participants and the Fijian public this Saturday February 18, 2017.

The young leaders are part of the Ship for World Youth Leaders which will be hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at their Port of Call here in Suva from the February 17 -20, 2017.

All are invited to come and witness the cultural displays by the world�s future leaders and experience cultural exchange at its best which will be held Vodafone Arena in Suva from 7pm � 9pm.

There will be performances from youths of Japan, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, India, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Kenya, Tonga, Ukraine and our very own National Youth Jazz Band.