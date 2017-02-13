Fiji Time: 1:24 AM on Tuesday 14 February

Corrections strengthens inmates societal links

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 8:56PM AN initiative by the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) to rehabilitate and integrate ex-offenders back into society began last week.

Known as Operation Solesolevaki the initiative is aimed at re-establishing the relationship between the vanua, church and general community to partner and network in a consolidated effort to restore the lives of inmates who are often rejects of society.

For a 43 year-old inmate who is set to be released in five weeks, Operation Solesolevaki has taught him to control his temper because that had been his downfall.

A team of Corrections officers accompanied the inmate, home at Manu Settlement in Wainibuka, across the river from Nabulini village last week to begin work on his farm. 

The intention behind this is to prepare him for his release so that he is not dependent when he is returned to the community or resort to crimes to restart his life.

The inmate who is incarcerated at the Suva Corrections Centre becomes the third inmate to be assisted under Operation Solesolevaki, which was implemented late last year.

The work at his cassava plantation didn�t take longer than expected thanks to the enormous support provided by the members of the community.








