President stresses role of Auditor-General

Update: 8:55PM THE Office of the Auditor-General plays a critical role in our national life by reporting annually to Parliament on the public accounts of the State.
President Jioji Konrote highlighted this while officiating
at the launch of the Financial Audit Manual and the opening of the Rollout
workshop at Novotel hotel in Lami today.
He said the Office of the Auditor-General also controls all
transactions concerning public money and property.
�In addition to the Auditor-General�s mandate to audit the
consolidated account of the State, the Auditor-General also audits the accounts
of Government Ministries and Departments, Statutory Authorities, Government
Commercial Companies, Municipal Councils and Provincial Councils, while also
providing Special Purpose Audits, Performance Audits, Information-Technology
Audits, Special Investigations and other specialised audits,� Mr Konrote said.
�It is an enormous responsibility and one of vital
importance to our national development,� he said.
Mr Konrote said each year, the Auditor-General is mandated
to conduct 150 audits, navigating a diverse array of accounting and reporting
frameworks employed by various entities.
He said the launch today will help build upon our efforts to
modernise Fiji�s agenda and prepare us for what the future holds.