President stresses role of Auditor-General

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 8:55PM THE Office of the Auditor-General plays a critical role in our national life by reporting annually to Parliament on the public accounts of the State.

President Jioji Konrote highlighted this while officiating at the launch of the Financial Audit Manual and the opening of the Rollout workshop at Novotel hotel in Lami today.

He said the Office of the Auditor-General also controls all transactions concerning public money and property. 

�In addition to the Auditor-General�s mandate to audit the consolidated account of the State, the Auditor-General also audits the accounts of Government Ministries and Departments, Statutory Authorities, Government Commercial Companies, Municipal Councils and Provincial Councils, while also providing Special Purpose Audits, Performance Audits, Information-Technology Audits, Special Investigations and other specialised audits,� Mr Konrote said.

�It is an enormous responsibility and one of vital importance to our national development,� he said.

Mr Konrote said each year, the Auditor-General is mandated to conduct 150 audits, navigating a diverse array of accounting and reporting frameworks employed by various entities.

He said the launch today will help build upon our efforts to modernise Fiji�s agenda and prepare us for what the future holds.








