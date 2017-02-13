Fiji Time: 1:24 AM on Tuesday 14 February

Increase in Korean investor interest

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 5:13PM THERE is an increasing interest shown by Korean investors in the Fijian economy who are exploring various investment opportunities.

Investment Fiji chief executive officer Godo Mueller- Teut revealed this after having preliminary discussions with an eight-member delegation from the Korea- Fiji Friendship Association on Friday.

The delegation is in the country to gather knowledge and explore the various investment opportunities and incentives provided by the Fijian Government.

They are now expected to meet the potential investors in Korea to inform them about various investment opportunities and incentives in Fiji.

Mr Mueller-Teut said this was encouraging and further added that Korean investors were not new to the Fijian economy.








