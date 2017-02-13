Increase in Korean investor interest

Update: 5:13PM THERE is an increasing interest shown by Korean investors in the Fijian economy who are exploring various investment opportunities.
Investment Fiji chief executive officer Godo Mueller- Teut
revealed this after having preliminary discussions with an eight-member
delegation from the Korea- Fiji Friendship Association on Friday.
The delegation is in the country to gather knowledge and
explore the various investment opportunities and incentives provided by the
Fijian Government.
They are now expected to meet the potential investors in
Korea to inform them about various investment opportunities and incentives in
Fiji.
Mr Mueller-Teut said this was encouraging and further added
that Korean investors were not new to the Fijian economy.