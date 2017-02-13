Fiji Time: 1:24 AM on Tuesday 14 February

North support for village by laws

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 4:56PM THE Northern division has supported the proposed Village Bylaws, which ended it's consultations in the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata today.

At the consultations held in Taveuni, Savusavu,  Labasa and Nabouwalu most district reps and traditional leaders supported the proposed Village Bylaws.

In Labasa the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere thanked the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for reinforcing the Village Bylaws that once governed iTaukei communities.

Today the BUA provincial council chairman Alipate Radrodro thanked  the district reps, village headman and traditional leaders for supporting the Bylaws.

ITaukei Affairs board executive Apakuki Kurusiga assured that three provinces that the bylaw was not political but a document that can be used to preserve the iTaukei culture and way of living.








