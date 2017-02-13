North support for village by laws

Update: 4:56PM THE Northern division has supported the proposed Village Bylaws, which ended it's consultations in the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata today.
At the consultations held in Taveuni, Savusavu, Labasa and Nabouwalu most district reps and
traditional leaders supported the proposed Village Bylaws.
In Labasa the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere thanked
the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for reinforcing the Village Bylaws that once
governed iTaukei communities.
Today the BUA provincial council chairman Alipate Radrodro
thanked the district reps, village
headman and traditional leaders for supporting the Bylaws.
ITaukei Affairs board executive Apakuki Kurusiga assured
that three provinces that the bylaw was not political but a document that can
be used to preserve the iTaukei culture and way of living.