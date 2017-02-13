Too many Epilepsy misconceptions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Konrote at todays Epilepsy commemoration events. Picture: Jonacani Lalakobau

Update: 4:40PM THE best care to offer someone who has had an epileptic seizure is to comfort them or place them on their side. It is very wrong to try to restrain them or to put something in their mouth.

Speaking at the three events held to raise awareness on Epilepsy, the President, Major General Jioji Konrote said there were too many misconceptions associated with the medical condition.

"Today is not about the number of people affected by epilepsy. International Epilepsy Day, which is marked around the world, is about educating the public to help their understanding of this condition, and importantly to eradicate the stigma and prejudices that are all too often associated with epilepsy," President Konrote said.

"For example, restraining a person during a seizure is wrong. And, trying to place something into the mouth of the person for fear that he will bite or swallow his tongue, is again absolutely wrong! hose approaches are typically misconceptions that many of us picked up during our formative years!"

"After suffering a seizure the person might be confused so it is important to talk calmly to them."

President Konrote said he was honoured to commemorate the inaugural International Epilepsy Day, launch Epilepsy Fiji, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness as well as open the new electro-encephalo-graphy or EEG unit.

"These are significant events in Government's efforts to improve the quality of health and medical services to all Fijians, and especially to those affected by epilepsy," President Konrote said

While data on the number of people with the condition isn't ready available President Konrote said estimates suggest about one percent of Fijians have it. He didn't say where the statistics were from.

"Epilepsy Fiji will not only help increase the general public's understanding about epilepsy, but through its various activities and observations of events like today, it can encourage more people affected by epilepsy to seek medical treatment."