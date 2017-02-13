Too many Epilepsy misconceptions

Update: 4:40PM THE best care to offer someone who has had an epileptic seizure is to comfort them or place them on their side. It is very wrong to try to restrain them or to put something in their mouth.
Speaking at the three events held to raise awareness on
Epilepsy, the President, Major General Jioji Konrote said there were too many
misconceptions associated with the medical condition.
"Today is not about the number of people affected by
epilepsy. International Epilepsy Day, which is marked around the world, is
about educating the public to help their understanding of this condition, and
importantly to eradicate the stigma and prejudices that are all too often
associated with epilepsy," President Konrote said.
"For example, restraining a person during a seizure is
wrong. And, trying to place something into the mouth of the person for fear
that he will bite or swallow his tongue, is again absolutely wrong! hose approaches are typically misconceptions
that many of us picked up during our formative years!"
"After suffering a seizure the person might be confused so
it is important to talk calmly to them."
President Konrote said he was honoured to commemorate the
inaugural International Epilepsy Day, launch Epilepsy Fiji, an organisation
dedicated to raising awareness as well as open the new electro-encephalo-graphy
or EEG unit.
"These are significant events in Government's efforts to
improve the quality of health and medical services to all Fijians, and
especially to those affected by epilepsy," President Konrote said
While data on the number of people with the condition isn't ready
available President Konrote said estimates suggest about one percent of Fijians
have it. He didn't say where the statistics were from.
"Epilepsy Fiji will not only help increase the general
public's understanding about epilepsy, but through its various activities and
observations of events like today, it can encourage more people affected by
epilepsy to seek medical treatment."