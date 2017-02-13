Men can enable gender equality

Update: 4:01PM MEN occupy the majority of leadership roles across government so it is up to them to prevent or enable gender equality, the Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this morning.
Ms Vuniwaqa told a workshop aimed at training senior male
civil servants to be advocates for gender equality, that Fiji has a solid
platform for gender issues comprised of the Bill of Rights and the non-discrimination
provisions of the Constitution.
The five day workshop taking place right now at the Pearl
Resort is organised by the Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation and facilitated by the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre.
"Some of you may still be questioning what exactly does this
male advocacy training entail. The
platform on which this training sits is that of gender equality," Ms Vuniwaqa
said.
Stressing Fiji's commitment to Sustainable Development Goal
#5 which is Gender Equality, the minister told workshop participants what they
would learn to do, would contribute to the country's development.
"This recognition has much to do with the fact that
approximately half of the world's population are women," Ms Vuniwaqa said.
"It has to do with the fact that that half of the world's
population are still limited in their contribution to an economy due to the
age-old vices of society which have had the effect of suppressing them and
limiting their role to gendered perceptions of what a woman can or should do."
The minister told the advocates that the world would not
truly move forward if the female half of the Earth's population were "lagging
behind."
The Male Advocacy Programme is an innovative tool designed by the FWCC to elect and train men in leadership positions in the
community to identify their own unacceptable behaviour, change those behaviours
and then influence other men in the community to do the same.
The Public Service Male Advocacy Workshop ends on
Friday.