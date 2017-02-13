Fiji Time: 1:24 AM on Tuesday 14 February

Men can enable gender equality

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 4:01PM MEN occupy the majority of leadership roles across government so it is up to them to prevent or enable gender equality, the Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this morning.

Ms Vuniwaqa told a workshop aimed at training senior male civil servants to be advocates for gender equality, that Fiji has a solid platform for gender issues comprised of the Bill of Rights and the non-discrimination provisions of the Constitution. 

The five day workshop taking place right now at the Pearl Resort is organised by the Ministry of Women and Poverty Alleviation and facilitated by the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre.

"Some of you may still be questioning what exactly does this male advocacy training entail.   The platform on which this training sits is that of gender equality," Ms Vuniwaqa said. 

Stressing Fiji's commitment to Sustainable Development Goal #5 which is Gender Equality, the minister told workshop participants what they would learn to do, would contribute to the country's development.

"This recognition has much to do with the fact that approximately half of the world's population are women," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

"It has to do with the fact that that half of the world's population are still limited in their contribution to an economy due to the age-old vices of society which have had the effect of suppressing them and limiting their role to gendered perceptions of what a woman can or should do."

The minister told the advocates that the world would not truly move forward if the female half of the Earth's population were "lagging behind."

The Male Advocacy Programme is an innovative tool designed by the FWCC to elect and train men in leadership positions in the community to identify their own unacceptable behaviour, change those behaviours and then influence other men in the community to do the same.

The Public Service Male Advocacy Workshop ends on Friday.








