Requirements for rain water scheme

Update: 3:15PM MINISITER for Housing and Infrastructure, Praveen Bala says residents who wish to apply Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) scheme will have to meet certain requirements in order to qualify for the assistance.
He said residents needed to go through the proper screening
based on three priority criteria.
"Firstly, a customer must live in urban areas where the
present WAF system does not cater for the peak day demand."
"Secondly, a customer
may not be connected to rural water supply systems or is not enjoying
satisfactory water services. Finally, households and public buildings that are prone
to water shortages are also eligible for such assistance," he said.
Mr Bala stated the assistance would be on the
first-come-first-serve basis and existing households which had water tanks will
not qualify. As of 26/1/17, a total of 2,108 applications had been processed
and were ready for distribution.