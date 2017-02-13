Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Requirements for rain water scheme

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 3:15PM MINISITER for Housing and Infrastructure, Praveen Bala says residents who wish to apply Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) scheme will have to meet certain requirements in order to qualify for the assistance.

He said residents needed to go through the proper screening based on three priority criteria.

"Firstly, a customer must live in urban areas where the present WAF system does not cater for the peak day demand."

"Secondly, a customer may not be connected to rural water supply systems or is not enjoying satisfactory water services. Finally, households and public buildings that are prone to water shortages are also eligible for such assistance," he said.

Mr Bala stated the assistance would be on the first-come-first-serve basis and existing households which had water tanks will not qualify. As of 26/1/17, a total of 2,108 applications had been processed and were ready for distribution.

 








