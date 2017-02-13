Copra taskforce to be established

Update: 3:01PM GOVERNMENT is keen to develop the copra industry so farmers can earn much needed revenue.
Minister
for Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu said a copra industry taskforce had been set up
look into the realising that potential.
Mr
Seruiratu said the taskforce would consist of officials from commissioner's
offices around the country.
"Government
has seen the potential of the commodity and is keen on developing it to rake in
much needed revenues for farmers," he said.
Mr
Seruiratu said that the taskforce would be responsible for the development of
the copra as an export commodity.