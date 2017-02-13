Copra taskforce to be established

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Copra heaped at the Copra Millers Fiji Limited in Savusavu. A taskforce has been set up by the agriculture ministry to develop the commodity. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 3:01PM GOVERNMENT is keen to develop the copra industry so farmers can earn much needed revenue.

Minister for Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu said a copra industry taskforce had been set up look into the realising that potential.

Mr Seruiratu said the taskforce would consist of officials from commissioner's offices around the country.

"Government has seen the potential of the commodity and is keen on developing it to rake in much needed revenues for farmers," he said.

Mr Seruiratu said that the taskforce would be responsible for the development of the copra as an export commodity.