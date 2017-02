/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Patterson Brothers Shipping ferry which services the Nabouwalu-Natovi routes. Picture: Luke Rawalai

Update: 2:54PM PATTERSON Brothers Shipping Limited has resumed normal operations between Nabouwalu and Natovi ports after it suspended services due to adverse weather conditions over the weekend.

Passengers had been advised over the weekend after the company resumed its trips today.

Staff at the company's Labasa office said the company resumed operations this morning.