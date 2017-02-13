Free water tanks available

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:53PM PEOPLE living in areas who do not have access to clean drinking water now can apply for a free water tank from the Water Authority of Fiji.

Free Water Tank (FWT) programme which is regulated by Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is expected to distribute a total of 976 tanks under the assistance.

The programme is funded through WAF but is implemented in conjunction with the District Commissioners who identify communities in need of tanks along with number of tanks per community.

Minister for Housing and Infrastructure, Praveen Kumar said the WAF was working with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in distributing the remaining approved applications before August this year.

"WAF will also continue to provide technical assistance to those areas, customers who have not met the requirements of ensuring that the base and guttering is ready before the water tanks can be delivered and installed," Mr Kumar said.

A budget of $1.375M has been allocated for the assistance with a total of 93 tanks being distributed so far.