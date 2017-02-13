Missing Person: Mereula Marama

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Please contact the nearest Police Station if you have seen this person. Picture: Police/Supplied

Update: 2:50PM THE Fiji Police Force is requesting information from the public that could help locate Mereula Marama of Naselai village, Nuku who was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, February 4.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 18-year-old was last seen by her mother on the same Saturday in Nausori and when she failed to return home, a report was lodged at the Nausori Police Station.

"Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Nausori Police Station," Ms Naisoro said.