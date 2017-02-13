Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Missing Person: Mereula Marama

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 2:50PM THE Fiji Police Force is requesting information from the public that could help locate Mereula Marama of Naselai village, Nuku who was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, February 4.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 18-year-old was last seen by her mother on the same Saturday in Nausori and when she failed to return home, a report was lodged at the Nausori Police Station.

"Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Nausori Police Station," Ms Naisoro  said.








