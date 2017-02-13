Fiji Time: 3:28 PM on Monday 13 February

Gunua denies guilt by association

AQELA SUSU
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 2:49PM A PAPUA New Guinean national charged in relation to the death of five people in a house fire in Navosai, Narere two years ago told the court that he did not believe that his co- accused, Binesh Prasad would go to the extent of killing his wife and other family members on the night of October 14, 2015.

Mathew Gunua revealed this while giving evidence for the defence as they opened their case at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Gunua is charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of arson, one count of aiding and abetting and one count of damaging property.

Justice Salesi Temo is presiding over the case which continues this afternoon.








