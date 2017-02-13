Wainibau bridge closed

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:40PM THE Wainibau bridge at Baulevu Road in Nausori will be closed from this Thursday as there is a planned maintenance work by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) on the bridge.

FRA Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said public advisory signs have been placed on site for the past week as there will be no detours posted during maintenance works.

"This is a planned closure that will allow our contractors Fulton Hogan Hiways with its sub-contractors Instant Construction to carry out maintenance works," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said works will include replacing damaged transverse planks, replacing damaged running boards and replacing missing wheel guards.

"Once the maintenance work is completed the residents of Wainibau can expect to travel on an improved and safer bridge."

The bridge is expected to open again on Friday, February 17.