Not guilty plea for former car dealer employee

Update: 2:38PM MILIANA Tinanimudra pleaded not guilty at the Suva Magistrates court this morning for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage of more than $50,000.
The former employee of Asco Motors who is charged by the
Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for one count of theft
appeared before Magistrate Margaret Mua.
She is alleged to have facilitated payments to be made to
Bio Security of Fiji and as a result, obtained a financial advantage of
$51,566.50.
The above incident is alleged to have occurred between 2012
and 2013.
The accused was represented by Vani Ravono while Sanjana
Datt appeared for FICAC.
The matter has been adjourned to March 24, 2017 for mention
to check on agreed facts.
Bail has been extended to the accused.