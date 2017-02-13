Fiji Time: 3:28 PM on Monday 13 February

Naroro residents want bridge fixed

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, February 13, 2017

Update: 2:35PM RESIDENTS of Nararo settlement at Nagigi Road outside Labasa are concerned about their daily travel after the bridge to the community was damaged a week ago.

Navindra Prasad, who lives in the area they were worried about the present condition of the bridge.

"This is the only access we have from Nararo settlements to go to town and we have lodged our complaints to the relevant authorities but it was left unattended," he said.

Another resident Shalendra Prasad said the bridge needs to be quickly repaired.

"If the bridge is fixed our children can go to school and we would not have to worry about them."

When contacted for comments the Fiji Roads Authority said the would get an update from their north team.








