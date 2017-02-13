The search for Miss World Fiji begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2016 Pooja Priyanka. Picture: Jovesa Naisua

Update: 12:59PM ORGANISERS of the Miss World Fiji Pageant will go to the four main centres next month in search for 10 young women to compete for the chance to represent Fiji on the world stage.

"The Miss World Pageant is not really concerned about a woman's looks but rather we are looking for that young woman who is elegant and is really very confident," Mr Blake said.

"What we will do for the first time is visit the four main centres to give young girls an easier opportunity to be in the competition."

The pageant team will travel to;

March 11 - Lautoka (venue TBC)

March 18 - Nadi (venue TBC)

March 25 - Suva: Tappoo's

1 April - Labasa: Grand Eastern Hotel

The Miss World Fiji Pageant will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel from June 5-10 and ten girls will compete in front of five local judges who represent three main sectors.

"The judges background are journalism, sports and fashion because of what the combination brings to the table and how it will help us choose the right representative. A journalist can pick out a good speaker and sports people can identify physically fit contestants while a fashion judge can tell us who has good fashion style."

"We are looking for a very confident young woman who is ready to promote Fiji on an international scale. We are not just talking about promoting the country as a tourist destination but she has to be able to showcase our other unique aspects," Blake said.

The Miss World Fiji Pageant which has seen increasing success in the past two immediate representatives; Britney Hazelman and Pooja Priyanka, is eager to find someone who can take their achievements and build on it.

"Pooja was able to really sell Fiji on an international scale and she had a very good online presence. People followed her from all over the world. Almost every pageant portal (website) would feature her in their rankings."

Ms Priyanka placed in the top 20 for the talent competition and in the top 24 for her Beauty With A Purpose project, the best by any Miss World Fiji representative.

The venue for Miss World 2017 is not yet confirmed, Mr Blake said.