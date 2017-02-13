Low pressure moves slowly over Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Expect overcast skies and showers to continue. Picture: Fiji Meteorology Service

Update: 12:49PM A TROUGH of low pressure remains over the country and is moving very slowly so we can expect overcast skies and occasional showers to continue.

At its 9am update, the Fiji Meteorology Service showers may be heavy at times through the day.

"The satellite image 8.30am this morning shows a trough of low pressure over Fiji. The trough is expected to remain slow moving over Fiji today and even into tomorrow," the weather service said.

"Expect moderate(11-17 knots) northwest winds which can be fresh(18-21 knots) at times."

A strong wind warning remains in force over all Fiji waters despite that the wind has eased over land so mariners would experience rough to very rough seas and should expect strong northwest winds of between 20 to 25 knots with gusts of 35 knots.

A heavy rain warning is in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands as well as the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

"Expect the showers to become frequent and increase to rain over Vanua Levu from later tomorrow. Rain will spread to the rest of the group on Wednesday."

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flood.