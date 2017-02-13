Care for your health, says Chute

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joseph Chute a fitness instructor at Metro Fitness Gym in Suva runs along Butt street in Suva.Picture ATU RASEA

PEOPLE should engage more in physical exercises to prevent them from getting sick and being overweight, says Joseph Chute, a fitness instructor at Metro Fitness Gym in Suva.

Mr Chute, who has been an instructor for the past six months, said there was a lot of health problems in the country because people failed to take care of their health.

"In Fiji, there is a lot of sickness going around and more people are overweight. People don't take this seriously and that's why non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are prevalent in the country," Mr Chute said.

He said people should join gyms and eat healthy food in order to maintain a healthy life.

"People can start walking at least 30-45 minutes a day. They should cut down the intake of junk and salt and start eating fresh fish, vegetables and fruits."

Mr Chute added that apart from cardio and weight training, people should involve themselves in sporting activities.

"There are some people who don't prefer to have vigorous training so they should engage in playing volleyball, rugby, soccer and even swimming. These things should be done willingly and people should have commitment," he said.