Commit from within

Alisi Vucago
Monday, February 13, 2017

KEEPING fit and in good shape depends on each individual and the time they commit to their daily exercise, says Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro.

The famous Fiji athlete who now has a rugby career ahead of him stressed the importance of keeping fit in order to live a longer and healthier life.

Even though he does not have a diet plan, he said it was all about eating the right food at the right time.

"There are different ways to train. People can lose weight just by dieting on its own, but training is another form of losing weight faster and eating fast foods is not going to help that," he said.

"When you start it is going to be tough, whether it is after having a long day in the office, it's up to each individual to decide that it is time to start exercising.

"For beginners, the training routine may be hard but eventually it's going to get easier as your body gets accustomed to the work and it is all about making it a habit."

The 25-year-old said he had now reached a place in his life where his diet played a big role in his sporting career and his exercises had also changed to suit his shift to sevens rugby.

"With rugby now, I am doing more strength training exercises, endurance and running whereas in athletics, I did a lot of power work and sprinting," he said.

He said he was impressed with corporations that took time out during lunch breaks to go out and do physical activities, either playing touch rugby or volleyball.

Tabakaucoro said since it was summer in Fiji, a lot of people were going the extra mile to try and look fit.

He added training is not about taking photos to show everyone on social media that you are working out, but you need to do it for yourself because at the end of the day, you will have to really want it as it is not a one-day thing but a lifestyle.

He encouraged parents to get their families involved in exercising, whether it's afternoon strolls in the park or moderate jogging, as long as people get involved in an effort to stay fit.








