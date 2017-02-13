Life of an expatriate in colonial Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Thompson family. Picture: SUPPLIED

THROUGHOUT Fiji's time as a British colony, expatriates played a significant role in identifying ways and means by which the country could develop socially and economically.

Among the thousands who worked in Fiji was Peter Thompson, a British agriculturalist whose years of service in Fiji made him a notable figure among the working generation of the 1960s and 1970s.

Having arrived in Fiji in 1959, Mr Thompson was based at the Nacocolevu Research Station in the Sigatoka Valley before moving to Koronivia Research Station 10 years later and then establishing the Drainage and Irrigation Division soon after Fiji gained independence from British rule.

Mr Thompson, who runs a charity called PhysioNet, is in the country with his wife, Valerie, and spoke to this newspaper about what life was like as an expat in colonial Fiji.

Early life

Born in Madras (Chennai), India, in 1934, Mr Thompson spent most of his childhood in India and moved to Bangalore, where he attended school while his father worked for a large textile mill. Because of World War II, Mr Thompson and his family did not return to England until 1945.

"I was about 11 and went straight into boarding school and it came as a big culture shock to go from India to England," the 82-year-old says.

"I soon decided that I really didn't want to make a career in England so following university, I applied to join the Colonial Agricultural Service. At one time the Colonial Office recruited agriculturalists, district officers, medics and the whole range of professions for service in British colonies and protectorates. But this was the end of the colonial era and independence was just around the corner for many colonies. I asked to be posted to Fiji in the hope that it had a few years to go before independence.

"Recruited following graduation into the 'Agrics' we did two years postgraduate study, one at Cambridge University and the second at the school of Tropical Agriculture in Trinidad, where I was a contemporary of Winston Thompson".

It was in Trinidad that he met his would-be wife Valerie, who was then working for British West Indian Airways.

"We met in Trinidad and we were married at the Anglican Cathedral in Suva in 1960. So that's the background and our children who were born here at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital."

Work in Fiji

After arriving in Fiji, Mr Thompson was initially based at the Nacocolevu Research Station where he was the officer in charge for ten years.

"From a learning point of view, it was a marvellous opportunity, because I had access to a 1000 acre laboratory in Sigatoka," he shared.

"It was common for staff, particularly district officers, to be moved every two or three years, but I was lucky to be in one place for ten years and one of the things I got involved in was co-operative development," he said.

"I set up the Valley Industrial Cooperative Association (VICA), which has sadly disappeared, but at its height we had 1200 farmer members and 32 branches in the Sigatoka Valley. The co-op provided a range of farmer services and was a vehicle for expanding the production of crops developed on the station. One notable success was passionfuit (introduced from Hawaii), grown by our members and other farmers and sold to two processing factories in Sigatoka."

VICA also established a factory to make millet brooms using a kind of sorghum, which had been bred for its fibre rather than the seed.

"We started making these brooms using hand-operated machines and then went into a joint venture with a New Zealand company. This resulted in us sending our workers, all from Lawai Village, to Auckland to be trained to use the powered machines, which we subsequently installed in a new purpose built factory. At one point, we were making up to 1800 brooms a month most of which were exported to New Zealand.

"For a time it was a great success, but the problem with many co-op ventures was poor management. Government wasn't behind us at the time and the factory we built is now an Evangelical Church."

After his work in Sigatoka, Mr Thompson was transferred to Koronivia where he spent two years.

"Fiji was independent at this stage and I was considering my future options when the Minister of Agriculture asked me to stay on and take over as co-manager of the UN-operated pilot rice growing project near Nausori.

"This I did for a year which led to the establishment of the Drainage and Irrigation Division, which I ran as an assistant director of agriculture for the next four years. This was interesting and challenging work, which achieved considerable success particularly in the establishment of Drainage Boards in the cane-growing areas.

"After leaving Fiji at the end of 1974, I joined a firm of Natural Resource Consultants in the United Kingdom and went off to work in Iraq on an enormous irrigation project. Subsequently, I worked in 30 countries around the world and after retiring, I continued to work as a freelancer on projects in another 12 countries. My last job was in Ethiopia and I finally retired, or at least stopped doing paid work, in 2005."

Ties to Fiji

The births of their daughter Caroline in 1961 and son Chris in 1963 is to date one of the Thompson's most cherished moments and their children are as closely linked to Fiji as are their parents.

"Unlike nearly all colonial servants of our era we did not simply pack up and head for Nadi airport, but left behind a 38-acre farm at Sovi Bay in Nadroga, in the capable hands of Seta, our farm manager.

"I think it was in 1979 that our daughter stayed behind to work first at the Sunlover Hotel in Legalega (now an abandoned site), then at The Regent at Denarau (now the Westin) after which she joined Air Pacific (now Fiji Airways). She met and married a New Zealand pilot working for Sunflower Airlines and they now live in England," he says.

"Christopher also came back to Fiji and is married with two boys — both hoping to be pilots and we try to come for six weeks at this time of year which is winter in England."

"When we moved to Suva, I was still chairman of VICA, we had our own house at Korotogo, where Valerie ran her business Belinda Products"

So they came back to the West every weekend almost without fail and Mr Thompson tactfully said, "It was a relief to get out of Suva and the sea at Sovi Bay was a welcome relief from the turf wars in the Department of Agriculture."

The birth of PhysioNet

In 2004, Mr Thompson visited war-ravaged Bosnia and while there, he visited the Bjelave Children's Home in Sarajevo.

"This orphanage had been bombed during the war and the charity I became involved with had rebuilt the orphanage," he said.

"An Australian physio working in that institution asked for some special needs equipment which they couldn't get in Bosnia, so in 2005 we drove the first van load of equipment out to the orphanage. I soon realised that there was a great demand for pediatric physiotherapy equipment for disabled children as well as disability aids like wheelchairs for adults in many countries around the world."

PhysioNet had a fairly slow start but by 2009, it had expanded and was a registered charity.

"We started to send equipment in 40 foot containers and one of the first shipments, in 2010, was to Fiji and the start of a very successful partnership with the Spinal Injury Association (SIA). Everything we provide is used — none of it is new — but it's all refurbished. For example, if we can't fix a wheelchair easily it goes into the British Prison Service to be rebuilt"

PhysioNet is now sending one 40ft container per month somewhere in the world and so far the charity has supplied 55 container loads of equipment to about 25 countries across the globe. The one being packed at present is destined for Syria.

"With the war in Syria, there are apparently 300,000 trauma victims per year and a charity working with Syrian refugees has asked us for a container load of equipment. In addition we would like to see more of our equipment going to other Pacific Islands, surely if SIA in partnership with Vodafone can find good homes for the contents of the last ten containers, there must be potential for PhysioNet to provide services to Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu etc."

An all-volunteer organisation involving more than 60 people, PhysioNet's main depot is in North Yorkshire with sub-depots elsewhere in the country (Lancashire, East Anglia, Devon, Cornwall).

Mr Thompson says he hopes to continue delivering special needs equipment and disability aids to those who need help and more information on the charity can be found on www.physionet.org.uk