Talking library app

UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific's (USP) School of Education is conducting discussions with an app developer from the U S-based Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL) for the introduction of a new application called My Talking Library.

My Talking Library is an app that stores storybooks to help children to read with audio features.

App developer Koen Hartogh said the application was also developed so people could write down their own reports in their own language, if preferred, and play it for children to listen and read along to.

"When I saw how SIL developed software, I saw the potential of developing software for literacy purposes," Mr Hartogh said.

"When I was working in Papua New Guinea, I saw a real need for literacy books.

"I also am aware of the huge costs of printing and buying books."

He said now almost everybody had a smart phone, and the new app could help people to start reading in English a lot.

"It would also help them to start reading in their own language; the point is who is going to write the books," Mr Hartogh said.

He added that was why the app targeted teachers, training educators and training institutions to empower teachers in the region to start writing books in English or in their own language.

E-Learning Expert at USP, Ian Thomson said the app was a good tool for Fijian children to learn how to read in vernacular languages and in English.

He said the application was free, easy to distribute and encouraged local talent to make beautiful illustrations of their environments.

The app is only available for download on Android phones.